Shelter Insurance – Scott Priesmeyer
Wise Women Botanicals

573.815.8445
1600 E. Broadway
Columbia, MO 65201
ben.cornelius@bjc.org
Our Family Friendly Philosophy

  • Labor, birth, postpartum, and newborn care are viewed as normal life events involving dynamic emotional, social, and physical change.
  • Prenatal care is personalized according to needs of each woman and her family.
  • Comprehensive perinatal education prepares families for active participation through preconception, pregnancy, childbirth, and parenting.
  • The hospital team helps the family make informed choices for their care during pregnancy, labor, birth, postpartum, and newborn care and strives to provide them with the experience they desire, including low-intervention births.
  • The mother's support person is actively involved in the educational process, labor, birth, postpartum, and newborn care.
  • When the mother wishes, family and friends are encouraged to be present and provide support as much as possible during the hospital stay, including labor and birth.
  • Labor, birth care, postpartum, and newborn care are all provided within the Boone Family Birthplace. Skin-to-skin care and breastfeeding are encouraged as soon as possible after delivery.
  • Nursing care focuses on teaching and role modeling while providing safe, quality care for the mother and baby together.
  • The same person cares for the mother and baby couplet as a single-family unit, integrating the whole family into the care. Rooming in is encouraged and a nursery is available for those times when the mother chooses to rest while her infant receives attentive care from the nursery staff.
  • Parents have access to high-risk newborns in our Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at all times and are included in their care to the extent possible based on the newborn's condition.

Click here to download this PDF

Take a Virtual Tour here!

And check out these intro videos!

310.880.5183
3251 Pinetree Drive
Columbia, MO 65202
info@babykoach.com
636.697.4484
burpragsbykristinllc@gmail.com
Extra Large and Super Absorbent, these ultra soft and cozy burp rags make the perfect gift for new babies!

Parents will enjoy them too as they are available in many patterns to suit many tastes...even those hard to shop for moms and dads!

If you have any requests for themes or patterns to suit mom and dad interests, just contact me!

  • Outer panels are flannel
  • Inner layer is quilt batting
  • Top stitched for more durability
  • Approximately 17 in. in height and 10 in. in width

Pricing:

  • $8 each + s/h and includes tax (FREE PICK UP - ask for the code!)
  • Save $5 when you purchase 5 burp rags for $35
  • Purchase 5 for $35 and an extra burp rag will be donated to our local Ronald McDonald House!


312.218.4411
910 East Broadway, Suite 205
Columbia, MO 65201
carlybuntinphotography@gmail.com
Carly Buntin Photography is a luxury boutique studio located in the district of Columbia, Missouri. With a Fine Art degree my style offers natural light images that provide depth and interest, telling love stories in all dynamics. I am dedicated to offering a full branded experience in my service level and studio environment, along with offering premium family heirloom products to showcase your images.

You will find a portfolio of both Casual and Fine art studio portraiture along with Golden Hour outdoor sessions. Truly mastering the art of "unposing" with select posed images offers a perfect blend of images that garner a sense of emotion within your session.


866.892.3228
1000 Executive Parkway Drive, Suite 103
St. Louis, MO 63141
kate@mo.childcareaware.org
OUR MISSION: To raise the quality of early child care educational experiences in Missouri by improving child care services through training, education, quality standards, coaching, and business support.

573.443.0937
201 W Broadway #4a
Columbia, MO 65203
drwilson@comocubs.com
CoMO Cubs Pediatrics is the office of Dr. John Wilson MD, Dr. Tina Brockman MD, both Board Certified Pediatricians. And Kayla Payton CPNP. We strive to provide the highest level of care in a very safe, supportive environment. Our office is completely divided into separate Well Child, and Sick Child sides, and we are taking all available precautions against COVID-19. We spend as much time as we need with each patient, and never want patients to feel like a number!

"We Take the Time to Care!"

573.445.4444
2516 Forum Blvd #102
Columbia, MO 65203
compasschirooffice@gmail.com
Pregnant Women:

Congratulations on your pregnancy. Compass Chiropractic and Wellness has a saying, “your pregnancy should be enjoyable and as pain free as possible”. With that being our main mindset, we do all that is in our power, through special adjustments, exercises, and home recommendations to ensure that your pregnancy will not only be as pain-free as possible, but your labor may be shorter, and the pain levels significantly decreased.

Dr. Emel uses a specific chiropractic analysis and adjustment called the Webster technique, which reduces interference to the nervous system and balances the pelvic muscles and ligaments. This improves function in the mother’s pelvis and may contribute to easier labors and delivery. We believe the body needs to be as balanced as possible through alignment of the pelvis, sacrum and even round ligaments. With this mindset, a majority of patients, once under care do not experience sciatica, and first time moms have on average 6-10 hour labors from start to finish.

Many mothers and practitioners have reported that after this adjustment, the baby settled into a more optimal position for birth. The ICPA (who certifies doctors in this technique) is exploring the clinical data from hundreds of cases in its NIH recognized Practiced Based Research Network. As an ICPA member, Dr. Emel is kept up to date all publications and current research to apply in her practice.

Chiropractic care throughout pregnancy is a vital ingredient to a healthier pregnancy and birth. Call us for a complimentary consultation and we can assess your individual needs during this special time of your life.


573.874.6147
1801 Commerce Ct
Columbia, MO 65202
jlmullette@culliganmidmo.com
Congratulations on the birth of your new Baby. I know that as a parent myself there was nothing more precious than the birth of our Babies.

Trusting your water has become one of the most important things in our World today and knowing the vendor you work with is paramount in importance!

We are a locally owned and operated company over 80 years in business serving the counties of Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cooper, Howard, Monroe and Randolph.

We work in the water treatment industry and manufacture and deliver Bottled Water to these same areas.

The chances are if you live and work in any of these counties you have seen one of our 33 local employees working in your neighborhood.

Trust the water experts and give us a call, or check us out on the web at www.culliganmidmissouri.com. There is a ton of great information for you to absorb on our site.

We are also on Facebook at Culligan Mid-Missouri, @culliganmidmo.

Check us out and give us a like.

You could give your people Culligan Water.


573.443.3161
100 W Broadway
Columbia, MO 65203
mstjohn@dbrl.org
Click here to download this PDF

It’s never too early to begin reading to your child. Hearing different words, the cadence of rhymes and making associations between the pictures and words, help babies learn to talk and aids in their brain development. Daniel Boone Regional Library is an excellent resource for early learning materials, including what you can find on the library’s digital branch, www.dbrl.org. Enjoy animated talking books through TumbleBookLibrary. Listen to children’s music through the library’s streaming services Hoopla and Freegal. Find parenting tips, book lists and activity ideas from the DBRL Kids & Parents blog. Each week, view a new story time read by library staff, including one for “Babies and Toddlers.” On DBRL’s YouTube channel, discover the Music and Movement series featuring songs and rhymes geared to preschoolers and some for babies.

Nothing beats turning pages in a physical book, so visit one of the library locations or use the curbside pickup service in Ashland, Columbia or Fulton. Place holds on the items you want to check out through the digital branch, www.dbrl.org, to use the pickup service. To access any of these free services, you need a free Daniel Boone Regional Library card. Adults can apply for theirs online as well as at any of DBRL’s locations. Daniel Boone Regional Library serves Boone and Callaway Counties.


573.751.6102
3418 Knipp Dr
Jefferson City, MO 65109
beeoutreach@health.mo.gov
Lead poisoning, fish advisories, hazardous chemicals, oh my! It can be challenging to keep your family safe. You also may not be aware that the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services Bureau of Environmental Epidemiology works to protect the public’s health and reduce exposure to environmental public health issues. The Bureau of Environmental Epidemiology would love to share information regarding the environment and the effects it can have on the health of you and your family.

One of the most common and preventable environmental health problems in Missouri is lead poisoning. Too much lead in a pregnant woman’s body can cause miscarriage, premature birth, or problems with development in the unborn child. Lead exposure in children can cause learning and behavioral problems, lower IQ levels and interfere with growth and hearing. The only way to know if a child has lead poisoning is to have his or her blood tested.

Lead is toxic to everyone, but unborn babies and children under the age of 6 are especially at risk because their bodies are still developing and they are growing rapidly. The same can be said for many other environmental contaminants. Young children tend to put their hands or other objects into their mouths frequently and have a higher breathing rate, making them more likely to ingest or inhale harmful substances when exposed.

Please visit our website to learn more about keeping your family healthy and safe from not only lead poisoning, but a variety of other environmental health concerns such as mold, radon, carbon monoxide, hyperthermia, hazardous waste sites and so much more.

Phone: 812.327.4841
Fax: 812.429.8346
tyler.gilbert@rb.com
Our Mission: "To nourish the world’s children for the best start in life"

Let's fuel the wonder!

Click here to download this PDF

Click here to download this PDF

573.280.8720
crystal@imago-dei-photography.com
At Imago Dei Photography we believe that every person’s story is worth telling. From pregnancy to newborns, babies, toddlers, kids, families and grandparents — we love to showcase the beauty in every person and every family. Based in the Mid-Missouri area, we provide both studio and on-location options to our clients, and every session is unique. It’s our great honor to provide clients with a luxury photography experience — from the style and concept consultation, to the custom portrait session, followed by the in-person design and ordering appointment, then ending with the complimentary wall art installation — every step along the way, our goal is for our clients to have a seamless and enjoyable experience with fine art for their home.


816.309.8926
nicholeclark@jbfsale.com
573.445.9488
2416 W Ash St
Columbia, MO 65203
mmantlo@kindercare.com
You face big decisions as a parent. None bigger than early education. Parents know that at KinderCare we make it our passion to nurture a sense of discovery, joy, and wonder in every child. We guide them on this road to discovery with our research-based standards and assessments along six developmental domains:

Language and Literacy Development
Involves children’s abilities to convey their ideas, thoughts, and feelings through speaking and writing, and their ability to demonstrate early reading skills.

Executive Function
Focuses on the development of skills necessary for learning, such as self-regulation, attention, and persistence.

Social and Emotional Development
Supports your child’s ability to express and regulate feelings and develop relations with others.

Physical Development and Wellness
Gives your child opportunities to build large- and small-muscle skills, strength, stamina, and knowledge needed to live a healthy lifestyle.

Cognitive Development
Supports the mental processes needed to think, make sense of the world, and understand knowledge across different subjects, including mathematics, science, and social studies.

Creative Expression
Helps your child creatively explore the arts, movement, drama, and music.

littleleafwellness@gmail.com
573.823.9615
PO Box 58
Ashland, MO 65010
robjackson@midwestemt.com
Click here to download this PDF


877.870.5244
4004 Peach Ct, Suite E
Columbia, MO 65203
cathy.wood@health.mo.gov
573.886.7877
4825 E Meyer Industrial Drive
Columbia, MO 65201
info@giftofmobility.org
Click here to download this PDF

Our mission is to provide appropriate mobility for all of God’s children in need. We seek to provide mobility first for those in greatest need and with the least resources in poor or underdeveloped countries.


573.815.7673
503 E Nifong Blvd A1
Columbia, MO 65201
thesouthernrosecomo@gmail.com
Phone: 573.447.8629
Fax: 573.445.8034
1715 W Worley Suite A
Columbia, MO 65203
spriesmeyer@shelterinsurance.com
573.446.5030
2300 Bernadette Dr, Suite 428
Columbia, MO 65203
sleepnumbercolumbiamall@sleepnumber.com
As a purpose-driven company, Sleep Number’s mission is to improve lives by individualizing sleep experiences. Our revolutionary Sleep Number 360® smart beds deliver proven, quality sleep through effortless, adjustable comfort. Our integrated SleepIQ® operating system captures over 9 billion biometric data points every night and delivers actionable insights to improve your overall sleep health and wellness. To experience proven quality sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of over 600 Sleep Number® stores.


417.531.0681
25 Portwood Meadows Rd
Rocky Mount, MO 65072
thepayneshack@yahoo.com
My name is Stacy Spurgeon, I am the owner of The Payne Shack. I have been selling crafts for over 6 years, but my latest passion is custom stainless steel glitter tumblers. You can rest assured that when you purchase from me you're getting the absolute best quality and workmanship I can offer along with exceptional customer service. My goal is to make sure you are 100% satisfied with your order.


573.443.1414
3700 I-70 Dr. SE, Suite 110
Columbia, MO 65201
frontdesk@tigerfamilychiropractic.com
Phone: 573.777.7627
Fax: 573.777.4596
303 N Keene Street, Suite 404
Columbia, MO 65201
teresa@tigerpediatrics.com
Tiger Pediatrics provides personalized and state-of-the-art pediatric care for more children than any primary care group in Mid-Missouri with two locations in Columbia as well as Boonville and Moberly.


660.263.1033
1011B Hwy 24 West
Moberly, MO 65270
wisewomenbotanicals@yahoo.com
573.443.8796
1601 E Broadway, Suites 100, 300, 350
Columbia, MO 65201
susieh@wha-inc.com
