Lead poisoning, fish advisories, hazardous chemicals, oh my! It can be challenging to keep your family safe. You also may not be aware that the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services Bureau of Environmental Epidemiology works to protect the public’s health and reduce exposure to environmental public health issues. The Bureau of Environmental Epidemiology would love to share information regarding the environment and the effects it can have on the health of you and your family.



One of the most common and preventable environmental health problems in Missouri is lead poisoning. Too much lead in a pregnant woman’s body can cause miscarriage, premature birth, or problems with development in the unborn child. Lead exposure in children can cause learning and behavioral problems, lower IQ levels and interfere with growth and hearing. The only way to know if a child has lead poisoning is to have his or her blood tested.



Lead is toxic to everyone, but unborn babies and children under the age of 6 are especially at risk because their bodies are still developing and they are growing rapidly. The same can be said for many other environmental contaminants. Young children tend to put their hands or other objects into their mouths frequently and have a higher breathing rate, making them more likely to ingest or inhale harmful substances when exposed.



Please visit our website to learn more about keeping your family healthy and safe from not only lead poisoning, but a variety of other environmental health concerns such as mold, radon, carbon monoxide, hyperthermia, hazardous waste sites and so much more.