Extra Large and Super Absorbent, these ultra soft and cozy burp rags make the perfect gift for new babies!
Parents will enjoy them too as they are available in many patterns to suit many tastes...even those hard to shop for moms and dads!
Carly Buntin Photography is a luxury boutique studio located in the district of Columbia, Missouri. With a Fine Art degree my style offers natural light images that provide depth and interest, telling love stories in all dynamics. I am dedicated to offering a full branded experience in my service level and studio environment, along with offering premium family heirloom products to showcase your images.
You will find a portfolio of both Casual and Fine art studio portraiture along with Golden Hour outdoor sessions. Truly mastering the art of "unposing" with select posed images offers a perfect blend of images that garner a sense of emotion within your session.
OUR MISSION: To raise the quality of early child care educational experiences in Missouri by improving child care services through training, education, quality standards, coaching, and business support.
CoMO Cubs Pediatrics is the office of Dr. John Wilson MD, Dr. Tina Brockman MD, both Board Certified Pediatricians. And Kayla Payton CPNP. We strive to provide the highest level of care in a very safe, supportive environment. Our office is completely divided into separate Well Child, and Sick Child sides, and we are taking all available precautions against COVID-19. We spend as much time as we need with each patient, and never want patients to feel like a number!
"We Take the Time to Care!"
Pregnant Women:
Congratulations on your pregnancy. Compass Chiropractic and Wellness has a saying, “your pregnancy should be enjoyable and as pain free as possible”. With that being our main mindset, we do all that is in our power, through special adjustments, exercises, and home recommendations to ensure that your pregnancy will not only be as pain-free as possible, but your labor may be shorter, and the pain levels significantly decreased.
Dr. Emel uses a specific chiropractic analysis and adjustment called the Webster technique, which reduces interference to the nervous system and balances the pelvic muscles and ligaments. This improves function in the mother’s pelvis and may contribute to easier labors and delivery. We believe the body needs to be as balanced as possible through alignment of the pelvis, sacrum and even round ligaments. With this mindset, a majority of patients, once under care do not experience sciatica, and first time moms have on average 6-10 hour labors from start to finish.
Many mothers and practitioners have reported that after this adjustment, the baby settled into a more optimal position for birth. The ICPA (who certifies doctors in this technique) is exploring the clinical data from hundreds of cases in its NIH recognized Practiced Based Research Network. As an ICPA member, Dr. Emel is kept up to date all publications and current research to apply in her practice.
Chiropractic care throughout pregnancy is a vital ingredient to a healthier pregnancy and birth. Call us for a complimentary consultation and we can assess your individual needs during this special time of your life.
Congratulations on the birth of your new Baby. I know that as a parent myself there was nothing more precious than the birth of our Babies.
Trusting your water has become one of the most important things in our World today and knowing the vendor you work with is paramount in importance!
We are a locally owned and operated company over 80 years in business serving the counties of Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cooper, Howard, Monroe and Randolph.
We work in the water treatment industry and manufacture and deliver Bottled Water to these same areas.
The chances are if you live and work in any of these counties you have seen one of our 33 local employees working in your neighborhood.
It’s never too early to begin reading to your child. Hearing different words, the cadence of rhymes and making associations between the pictures and words, help babies learn to talk and aids in their brain development. Daniel Boone Regional Library is an excellent resource for early learning materials, including what you can find on the library’s digital branch, www.dbrl.org. Enjoy animated talking books through TumbleBookLibrary. Listen to children’s music through the library’s streaming services Hoopla and Freegal. Find parenting tips, book lists and activity ideas from the DBRL Kids & Parents blog. Each week, view a new story time read by library staff, including one for “Babies and Toddlers.” On DBRL’s YouTube channel, discover the Music and Movement series featuring songs and rhymes geared to preschoolers and some for babies.
Nothing beats turning pages in a physical book, so visit one of the library locations or use the curbside pickup service in Ashland, Columbia or Fulton. Place holds on the items you want to check out through the digital branch, www.dbrl.org, to use the pickup service. To access any of these free services, you need a free Daniel Boone Regional Library card. Adults can apply for theirs online as well as at any of DBRL’s locations. Daniel Boone Regional Library serves Boone and Callaway Counties.
Lead poisoning, fish advisories, hazardous chemicals, oh my! It can be challenging to keep your family safe. You also may not be aware that the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services Bureau of Environmental Epidemiology works to protect the public’s health and reduce exposure to environmental public health issues. The Bureau of Environmental Epidemiology would love to share information regarding the environment and the effects it can have on the health of you and your family.
One of the most common and preventable environmental health problems in Missouri is lead poisoning. Too much lead in a pregnant woman’s body can cause miscarriage, premature birth, or problems with development in the unborn child. Lead exposure in children can cause learning and behavioral problems, lower IQ levels and interfere with growth and hearing. The only way to know if a child has lead poisoning is to have his or her blood tested.
Lead is toxic to everyone, but unborn babies and children under the age of 6 are especially at risk because their bodies are still developing and they are growing rapidly. The same can be said for many other environmental contaminants. Young children tend to put their hands or other objects into their mouths frequently and have a higher breathing rate, making them more likely to ingest or inhale harmful substances when exposed.
Please visit our website to learn more about keeping your family healthy and safe from not only lead poisoning, but a variety of other environmental health concerns such as mold, radon, carbon monoxide, hyperthermia, hazardous waste sites and so much more.
Our Mission: "To nourish the world’s children for the best start in life"
Let's fuel the wonder!
At Imago Dei Photography we believe that every person’s story is worth telling. From pregnancy to newborns, babies, toddlers, kids, families and grandparents — we love to showcase the beauty in every person and every family. Based in the Mid-Missouri area, we provide both studio and on-location options to our clients, and every session is unique. It’s our great honor to provide clients with a luxury photography experience — from the style and concept consultation, to the custom portrait session, followed by the in-person design and ordering appointment, then ending with the complimentary wall art installation — every step along the way, our goal is for our clients to have a seamless and enjoyable experience with fine art for their home.
You face big decisions as a parent. None bigger than early education. Parents know that at KinderCare we make it our passion to nurture a sense of discovery, joy, and wonder in every child. We guide them on this road to discovery with our research-based standards and assessments along six developmental domains:
Language and Literacy Development
Involves children’s abilities to convey their ideas, thoughts, and feelings through speaking and writing, and their ability to demonstrate early reading skills.
Executive Function
Focuses on the development of skills necessary for learning, such as self-regulation, attention, and persistence.
Social and Emotional Development
Supports your child’s ability to express and regulate feelings and develop relations with others.
Physical Development and Wellness
Gives your child opportunities to build large- and small-muscle skills, strength, stamina, and knowledge needed to live a healthy lifestyle.
Cognitive Development
Supports the mental processes needed to think, make sense of the world, and understand knowledge across different subjects, including mathematics, science, and social studies.
Creative Expression
Helps your child creatively explore the arts, movement, drama, and music.
Our mission is to provide appropriate mobility for all of God’s children in need. We seek to provide mobility first for those in greatest need and with the least resources in poor or underdeveloped countries.
As a purpose-driven company, Sleep Number’s mission is to improve lives by individualizing sleep experiences. Our revolutionary Sleep Number 360® smart beds deliver proven, quality sleep through effortless, adjustable comfort. Our integrated SleepIQ® operating system captures over 9 billion biometric data points every night and delivers actionable insights to improve your overall sleep health and wellness. To experience proven quality sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of over 600 Sleep Number® stores.
My name is Stacy Spurgeon, I am the owner of The Payne Shack. I have been selling crafts for over 6 years, but my latest passion is custom stainless steel glitter tumblers. You can rest assured that when you purchase from me you're getting the absolute best quality and workmanship I can offer along with exceptional customer service. My goal is to make sure you are 100% satisfied with your order.
Tiger Pediatrics provides personalized and state-of-the-art pediatric care for more children than any primary care group in Mid-Missouri with two locations in Columbia as well as Boonville and Moberly.
